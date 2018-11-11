The heir to the British throne on Sunday led a somber ceremony in London honoring the fallen in World War I on the hundredth anniversary of the armistice that marked an end to the brutal conflict, an event attended by Germany's president for the first time ever.
After a two-minute moment of silence as the Big Ben chimed at 11 am, Charles, Prince of Wales laid a poppy wreath in place of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II – who watched on from a balcony – at the Cenotaph, a war memorial erected on Whitehall, a road housing most government buildings in the center of the United Kingdom's capital.