Bridesmaids and pageboys arrive for the royal wedding ceremony of Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at St George's Chapel in Windsor Castle, in Windsor, Britain, May 19, 2018. EPA/NEIL HALL / POOL

Meghan Markle arrives at St George's Chapel in Windsor Castle for her royal wedding ceremony to Britain's Prince Harry, in Windsor, Britain, May 19, 2018, EPA/NEIL HALL / POOL

Britain's Prince Harry (L) and his brother and best man, Prince William (R), Duke of Cambridge arrive at St George's Chapel in Windsor Castle for his royal wedding ceremony to Meghan Markle, in Windsor, Britain, May 19, 2018. EPA/NEIL HALL / POOL

Meghan Markle arrives at St George's Chapel in Windsor Castle for her royal wedding ceremony to Britain's Prince Harry, in Windsor, Britain, May 19, 2018. EPA/NEIL HALL / POOL

A handout photo made available by the British Ministry of Defence shows the five street-lining half companies in position on the route of the carriage procession within the precincts of Windsor Castle during the royal wedding ceremony of Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in Windsor, Britain, May 19, 2018. EPA/SGT PAUL RANDALL / BRITISH MINISTRY OF DEFENCE / HANDOUT MANDATORY CREDIT: CROWN COPYRIGHT

The marriage of Prince Harry, sixth in line to succeed to the throne of the United Kingdom, and Meghan Markle of the United States began in the royal chapel of St. George, Windsor Castle, on Saturday after Queen Elizabeth II arrived and Prince Charles accompanied the bride to the altar.

Markle had emerged resplendent from a gleaming black, vintage Rolls-Royce Phantom IV to reveal an elegant white dress with a long train and her wedding veil fastened with a glittering tiara.