The United Kingdom’s Prince Philip, husband of Queen Elizabeth II, left hospital on Tuesday after recovering from heart surgery.
UK’s Prince Philip leaves hospital after recovering from heart surgery
Britain's Phillip, Duke of Edinburgh departs the King Edward VII hospital in London, Britain, 16 March 2021. Britain's Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh has left the King Edward VII hospital where had spent 28 days.EFE/EPA/NEIL HALL
Britain's Phillip, Duke of Edinburgh departs the King Edward VII hospital in London, Britain, 16 March 2021. EFE/EPA/FACUNDO ARRIZABALAGA
Britain's Phillip, Duke of Edinburgh departs the King Edward VII hospital in London, Britain, 16 March 2021. EFE/EPA/NEIL HALL
