Royal enthusiasts gather in the Long Walk ahead of the royal wedding ceremony of Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at St George's Chapel in Windsor Castle, in Windsor, Britain, May 19, 2018. EPA/FACUNDO ARRIZABALAGA

A handout photo made available by the British Ministry of Defence shows around 250 members of the Armed Forces making their final preparations in Windsor today ahead of the royal wedding ceremony of Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in Windsor, Britain, May 19, 2018. EPA/OWEN COOBAN / BRITISH MINISTRY OF DEFENCE / HANDOUT MANDATORY CREDIT: CROWN COPYRIGHT HANDOUT

Former soccer player David Beckham (L) and Victoria Beckham (R) arrive for the royal wedding ceremony of Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at St George's Chapel in Windsor Castle, in Windsor, Britain, May 19, 2018. EPA/TOBY MELVILLE / POOL

Queen Elizabeth II of the United Kingdom granted the title of Duke of Sussex to her grandson Prince Henry hours before he was to marry Meghan Markle of the United States, Buckingham Palace said Saturday.

Thus, Markle, 36, will become a duchess, one of the highest titles of the aristocracy below a monarch as she leaves St. George's Chapel in Windsor Castle, once she has married Harry.