A handout photo made available by The British Ministry of Defence (MOD) showing British Prime Minister Theresa May (C) meeting the British Chief of the Air Staff (CAS), Sir Stephen Hillier (3-R) and Lady Hillier (2-R) at the RAF100 celebration ceremony in Westminster Abbey, London, Britain, 10 July 2018. EPA/CPL NICHOLAS EGAN RAF/BRITISH MINISTRY OF DEFENCE

A handout photo made available by The British Ministry of Defence (MOD) showing members of the British Royal Air Force (RAF) Aerobatic Team the Red Arrows flying over Buckingham Palace in London, Britain, 10 July 2018. EPA/SAC ROSE BUCHANAN RAF/BRITISH MINISTRY OF DEFENCE

A handout photo made available by The British Ministry of Defence (MOD) showing members of the British Royal Air Force (RAF) Aerobatic Team the Red Arrows flying over Buckingham Palace in London, Britain, 10 July 2018. EPA/SAC CHRIS THOMPSON-WATTS/BRITISH MINISTRY OF DEFENCE

A handout photo made available by The British Ministry of Defence (MOD) showing thousands of people waiting to see the RAF 100 flypast over the Mall in central London, Britain, 10 July 2018. EPA/CPL HELEN RIMMER RAF/BRITISH MINISTRY OF DEFENCE

A handout photo made available by The British Ministry of Defence (MOD) showing members of the British Royal family on the balcony of Buckingham Palace during the RAF100 parade celebrations in London, Britain, 10 July 2018. EPA/SAC CHRIS THOMPSON-WATTS/BRITISH MINISTRY OF DEFENCE

The United Kingdom's Queen Elizabeth II on Tuesday attended celebrations to mark the centenary of the Royal Air Force.

The RAF, founded in 1918, officially turned 100 years old on Apr. 1, but on Tuesday London held commemorative events involving over 1,300 air force members, while about 100 airplanes took to the skies over the capital.