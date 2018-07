Britain's Secretary of State for Foreign and Commonwealth Affairs Jeremy Hunt adjusts his earphones during a joint press conference with German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas (unseen) after their meeting in Berlin, Germany,July 23, 2018. EPA-EFE/CLEMENS BILAN

The United Kingdom's foreign secretary on Monday said there was a risk of an accidental no-deal Brexit if the European Union did not adjust its stance in the negotiations and warned that his government would not waver on its commitment to withdrawing from the bloc.

On his first foreign visit since taking on the role earlier this month, Jeremy Hunt shared a Berlin press conference with his German counterpart Heiko Maas.