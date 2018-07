Police officers stand outside the house where Dawn S. and Charlie R. were found unconscious on Saturday night, in Amesbury, Britain, July 5, 2018. EPA/RICK FINDLER

A general view of Amesbury Baptiste Church which has been cordoned off by police after it was revealed that Charlie R. had visited before being found unconscious, in Amesbury, Britain, July 5, 2018. EPA/RICK FINDLER

A police officer stands outside the house where Dawn S. and Charlie R. were found unconscious on Saturday night, in Amesbury, Britain, July 5, 2018. EPA/RICK FINDLER

The United Kingdom has asked Russia for information that might help clear up how two people came into contact with the same type of nerve agent that came close to killing two Russians months before, a government official said Thursday.

Security Minister Ben Wallace said while there was no information forthcoming from Russia, it would be impossible to give 100 percent guarantees to UK citizens that they would not come into contact with contamination from the Russian-made Novichok nerve agent.