A British Airways plane passes houses as it comes into land at Heathrow Airport in Hounslow, Britain, 25 June 2018. Britain's Parliament votes on plans to expand the airport with a third runway on June, 25, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/NEIL HALL

The United Kingdom on Thursday announced it had signed a bilateral deal with the United States that will allow uninterrupted air services after Brexit, government officials said.

UK Transport Secretary Chris Grayling said the open skies deal would ensure the country remained a leading global aviation hub once it has left the European Union.