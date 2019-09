A handout screengrab made available by the Supreme Court of the United Kingdom shows Anti-Brexit campaigner Gina Miller (2-R) after the court ruled the prorogation of British parliament was unlawful, in London, Britain, 24 September 2019. EFE/EPA/SUPREME COURT

A handout screengrab made available by the Supreme Court of the United Kingdom shows President of The Supreme Court, Justice Lady Brenda Hale during the judgement on the prorogation of British parliament, in London, Britain, 24 September 2019. EFE/EPA/SUPREME COURT

Pro-remain protesters outside Supreme Court for the result of a hearing on the prorogation of parliament, in London, Britain, 24 September 2019. EFE/EPA/NEIL HALL

The UK's Supreme Court on Tuesday ruled that Prime Minister Boris Johnson's decision to suspend Parliament for five weeks in the run-up to Brexit was unlawful and therefore void.

Reading a statement, President of the Supreme Court, Lady Hale, said the prorogation impeded Parliament and its "effect on the fundamentals of our democracy was extreme."