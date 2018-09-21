The United Kingdom's foreign secretary pledged on Friday to use all the means at his disposal, including urging other nations to act, to make sure that those responsible for the atrocities committed against Rohingya Muslims in Burma were brought to justice.

Jeremy Hunt, who ended a two-day fact-finding visit to Myanmar on Thursday, said he was disturbed and concerned over the brutal military-led clampdown that has resulted in more than 700,000 Rohingyas having to flee to makeshift refugee camps in neighboring Bangladesh over the last year.