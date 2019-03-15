Parliament voted 413-202 Thursday to instruct Prime Minister Theresa May to ask the European Union for a delay that would give the United Kingdom's fractious political class time to forge a plan for an orderly Brexit, raising the prospect that Britain will remain part of the bloc beyond the March 29 withdrawal date enshrined in law.

May, who vowed repeatedly that the UK would leave the EU on March 29 without or without a deal in place, finds herself forced to abandon that stance after a series of high-stakes votes in the House of Common.