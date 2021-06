A general view of cargo vessel Agnes emptying its load of coal near Immingham dock at the river Humber, Immingham, Britain, 11 June 2015. EPA-EFE FILE/MAURITZ ANTIN

Police stand guard at the rear entrance to Downing St as a large pile of coal dumped by Greenpeace volounteers is cleared up by Royal Parks staff, Monday 14 November 2005. EPA-EFE FILE

The United Kingdom will end the use of coal in generating electricity by Oct. 1, 2024, a year earlier than it had planned, the government announced on Wednesday.

The plan is part of a roadmap to "eliminate the UK’s contribution to climate change by 2050," the government said in a statement.