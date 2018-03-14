Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May leaves No. 10 Downing Street to attend the Prime Minister's Questions in the Houses of Commons, in London, Britain, Mar. 14, 2018. EPA-EFE/WILL OLIVER

The United Kingdom's prime minister announced Wednesday that the country would within a period of one week expel 23 Russian diplomats considered to be undeclared intelligence officers as part of a list of punitive measures in reaction to the alleged Russian state-sponsored poisoning of a former double agent and his daughter in a southern English city.

Theresa May read a statement to lawmakers in the House of Commons just hours after Russia ignored an ultimatum from the UK to hand over information regarding the use of a Novichok nerve agent against ex-spy Sergei Skripal, 66, and his daughter Yulia, 33, in Salisbury on Mar. 4.