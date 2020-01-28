A 5G sign is is on display in a phone store in London, Britain, 28 January 2020. The Government is set to make a statement on whether Britain is to allow Chinese company Huawei to run its 5G network. EFE/EPA/FACUNDO ARRIZABALAGA

Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Tuesday decided to grant Chinese telecoms giant Huawei limited access to building Britain's 5G network despite warnings from the United States that it could jeopardize security.

A government statement following a National Security Council said the company would be excluded from the sensitive "core" areas of the 5G network, locations like nuclear and military sites, and limited to a 35 percent presence in the "periphery" of the network, specifically in the technology that connects mobile devices to masts.