French President Emmanuel Macron meets with security forces in the Gendarmerie headquarters in Calais, northern France, Jan. 16, 2018.

The United Kingdom will allocate 44.5 million pounds ($61.5m) in funds to revamp security measures at the English Channel border crossing and in the French border port of Calais, a government spokeswoman said Thursday.

The announcement, which came ahead of a UK-France summit attended by Prime Minister Theresa May and President Emmanuel Macron at the Royal Military Academy in Sandhurst, southern England, aimed to demonstrate a continued close commitment to shared immigration responsibilities ahead of Brexit.