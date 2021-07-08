Fully-vaccinated residents of the United Kingdom returning to England from amber-listed countries such as Spain or Greece will no longer have to quarantine from July 19, the transport secretary, Grant Shapps, said Tuesday.
UK to lift quarantine for fully-vaccinated residents returning to England
A traveller at Heathrow airport in London, Britain, 08 June 2021. EFE/EPA/FILE/ANDY RAIN
