The United Kingdom will change its immigration laws to offer Hong Kongers a “route to citizenship” if China passes a controversial new security law, Boris Johnson said Wednesday.
Pro-democracy activists protest against China in a shopping mall in Hong Kong, China, 29 May 2020. EFE/EPA/JEROME FAVRE
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson outside 10 Downing Street, Central London, Britain, 28 May 2020. EFE/EPA/WILL OLIVER
