Pro-democracy activists protest against China in a shopping mall in Hong Kong, China, 29 May 2020. EFE/EPA/JEROME FAVRE

The United Kingdom will change its immigration laws to offer Hong Kongers a “route to citizenship” if China passes a controversial new security law, Boris Johnson said Wednesday.