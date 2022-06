Firefighters continue to dampen down a rail-freight rolling stock repair facility in Darnytsia district ?after a Russian air strike on June 05 in Kyiv, Ukraine, 05 June 2022. EPA-EFE/OLEG PETRASYUK

A German Army armored, self-propelled M270 Multiple Launch Rocket System (M270 MLRS) at the Alb barracks during a visit of German Minister of Defence Ursula von der Leyen (unseen) at the Artillery Battalion 295, in Stetten am kalten Markt, Germany, 20 August 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/RONALD WITTEK

British Defense Secretary Ben Wallace speaks to the press ahead of an extraordinary meeting of the NATO Council at the level of Defence Ministers with Finland, Georgia, Sweden, the EU and Ukraine at the NATO headquarters in Brussels, Belgium, 16 March 2022. EPA-EFE FILE/STEPHANIE LECOCQ

The United Kingdom will send its first long-range missile systems to Ukraine, the British defense ministry said on Monday, a day after Russia attacked the outskirts of Kyiv for the first time since April.

Defense Minister Ben Wallace said Britain will send an unspecified number of M270 multiple-launch rocket systems, which can strike targets up to 80 kilometers away with precision-guided rockets, a longer range than any missile technology currently in use in the war.