Sam Gyimah MP and Parliamentary private Secretary to British Prime Minister David Cameron arrives for a Cabinet meeting at N10 Downing Street in London, Britain, May 21, 2013. EPA/FILE/FACUNDO ARRIZABALAGA

The United Kingdom's minister of universities, science, research and innovation has resigned from Prime Minister Theresa May's government over her Brexit deal with the European Union, calling it harmful to the country's best interests, he said in a statement made public Saturday.

Sam Gyimah said the inability of May's government to secure continued participation in Galileo, the EU's strategic satellite navigation system, was only a foretaste of disappointments to come under her Brexit deal.