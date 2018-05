US actor George Clooney and his wife, British human rights barrister Amal Clooney arrive for the royal wedding ceremony of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at St George's Chapel in Windsor Castle, in Windsor, Britain, May 19, 2018. EPA/LIONEL HAHN/ POOL

David Beckham (C) and Victoria Beckham (L) and Jonny Wilkinson attend the royal wedding ceremony of Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at St George's Chapel in Windsor Castle, in Windsor, Britain, May 19, 2018. EPA/LIONEL HAHN / POOL

Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and his wife Meghan, Duchess of Sussex ride in a horse-drawn Ascot Landau carriage from St George's Chapel towards Windsor Castle during a procession after their royal wedding ceremony in St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle, in Windsor, Britain, May 19, 2018. EPA/STRINGER / POOL

After months of eager anticipation, Prince Harry and his American bride Meghan Markle emerged from a glittering wedding ceremony at Windsor Castle on Saturday as husband and wife and bearing the aristocratic titles of their Royal Highnesses the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

The marriage inside the castle's St. George's chapel was attended by 600 celebrity guests but was also noteworthy for some absences, such as that of the bride's father, Thomas Markle, 73.