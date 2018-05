Well-wishers line the streets waiting ahead of the wedding between Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in Windsor, Britain, May 19, 2018. EPA/RAY TANG / POOL

Britain's Prince Harry (L), Duke of Sussex and Meghan (R), Duchess of Sussex kiss St George's Chapel in Windsor Castle after their royal wedding ceremony, in Windsor, Britain, May 19, 2018. EPA/NEIL HALL / POOL

Newlyweds Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex wave as they leave Windsor Castle by car to attend their reception in Frogmore House after their royal wedding ceremony at St George's Chapel in Windsor Castle, in Windsor, Britain, May 19, 2018. EPA/FACUNDO ARRIZABALAGA

Newlys Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex wave as they leave Windsor Castle by car to attend their reception in Frogmore House after their royal wedding ceremony at St George's Chapel in Windsor Castle, in Windsor, Britain, May 19, 2018. EPA/FACUNDO ARRIZABALAGA

The town of Windsor and the United Kingdom as a whole slowly began to return to normal Sunday as the Royal Family thanked the tens of thousands of well-wishers who had thronged its streets and parks to cheer the marriage of Prince Harry to Meghan Markle.

The family of Queen Elizabeth II also congratulated the couple, who had become Their Royal Highnesses The Duke and Duchess of Sussex.