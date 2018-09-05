The United Kingdom electorate would vote 59-41 in favor of remaining in the European Union if a repeat referendum was staged today, suggesting that support for Brexit was at its lowest point since the original plebiscite, according to an academic survey published Wednesday.

The UK decided to leave the EU by a margin of 52-48 in a historic referendum in June 2016 and negotiations between the current Conservative government of Prime Minister Theresa May and Brussels were ongoing less than seven months before the nation is scheduled to exit the bloc.