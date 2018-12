Ukrainian believers and priests wait for the decision of the Unification Council, which is taking place at St. Sophia Cathedral, in downtown Kiev, Ukraine, Dec. 15, 2018. EPA-EFE/SERGEY DOLZHENKO

Ukrainian believers wait for the decision of the Unification Council, which is taking place at St. Sophia Cathedral, in downtown Kiev, Ukraine, Dec. 15, 2018. EPA-EFE/SERGEY DOLZHENKO

Ukrainian president Petro Poroshenko (C) attends the Unification Council in the St. Sophia Cathedral in downtown Kiev, Ukraine, Dec. 15, 2018. EPA-EFE/MIKHAIL PALINCHAK / POOL

Ukraine's president on Saturday announced the formation of a unified Ukrainian Orthodox Church beyond the influence of the Moscow Patriarchate following a synod in the capital Kiev.

In a statement, Petro Poroshenko underlined the political element to the shift away from Russia.