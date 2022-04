Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba gives a press conference at the start of a meeting of NATO foreign ministers at NATO headquarters in Brussels, Belgium, 07 April 2022. EFE/EPA/STEPHANIE LECOCQ

Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmitro Kuleba said Thursday that his meetings with NATO allies in Brussels later in the day would be centered on acquiring more weapons to fight the Russians.

"My agenda is very simple. It only has three items on it. It's weapons, weapons, and weapons," Kuleba said in an interaction with the media ahead of the meeting at the NATO headquarters.