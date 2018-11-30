Ukrainian soldiers in action as President Petro Poroshenko (not pictured) visits the 169th training centre of the Ukrainian Army ground forces not far from Chernihiv, Ukraine, Nov. 28, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/MYKOLA LAZARENKO

Ukraine has on Friday barred Russian men aged between 16-60 from entering the country as a condition of the martial law it imposed in 10 Ukrainian regions amid fears in Kiev of a Moscow-backed land invasion.

Ukraine's president Petro Poroshenko announced the move following a meeting with top security officials on Thursday as a response to flaring tensions in the region after Russia fired on and seized three Ukrainian navy vessels and detained 24 sailors in a geopolitically sensitive area of the Black Sea on Nov. 25.