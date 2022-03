Lidia Kolesnyk (22) holds her newborn baby girl Adelina, at the maternity hospital, in the southern Ukrainian city of Mykolaiv, Ukraine, 25 March 2022. EFE/EPA/SEDAT SUNA

A funeral of a victim of Russian airstrike at a main cemetery in the southern Ukrainian city of Mykolaiv, Ukraine, 25 March 2022. EFE/EPA/SEDAT SUNA

A funeral of a victim of Russian airstrike at a main cemetery in the southern Ukrainian city of Mykolaiv, Ukraine, 25 March 2022. EFE/EPA/SEDAT SUNA

People carry a coffin with their relative's body, who died in a Russian attack, at a morgue in the southern Ukrainian city of Mykolaiv, Ukraine, 25 March 2022.EFE/EPA/SEDAT SUNA

A man walks next to a main cemetery in the southern Ukrainian city of Mykolaiv, Ukraine, 25 March 2022. EFE/EPA/SEDAT SUNA

Ukraine claimed Friday it is achieving small victories and that the front lines are "practically frozen," while Russian forces said the first phase of the Kremlin's so-called “special military operation” in that neighboring country has been completed.

Those conflicting reports came on a day when Turkey's president said the two warring sides were making significant progress in peace talks and the United Kingdom reported military advances by Ukrainian forces.