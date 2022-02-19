Russian Emergency Ministry workers prepare temporary quarters for residents of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic in eastern Ukraine at a site near Rostov-on-Don, Russia on 19 February 2022. EFE/EPA/ARKADY BUDNITSKY

Ukraine denied Saturday that it is preparing a military offensive against the Donbas, but ethnic-Russian militias in the restive eastern region announced a general mobilization of all adult males.

A delegation of senior officials and lawmakers traveled from Kiev to the line of separation to deliver drones and encouragement to the troops as part of a mission that was also aimed at demonstrating that President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's government does not intend to use force to reassert control over the territory.