Ukrainian authorities said Wednesday that it is too early to verify Russia’s claims that it was reducing its military activity around Kyiv and Chernihiv and redeploying resources to the eastern Donbas region.
Destroyed Russian military vehicles next to the railway station where the Russian forces were stationed, in the recaptured by the Ukrainian army Trostyanets town, in Sumy region, Ukraine, 29 March 2022 (issued 30 March 2022). EFE-EPA/ROMAN PILIPEY
Ukrainian soldiers wave from a military vehicle to local residents waiting in a queue for humanitarian aid, in the recaptured by the Ukrainian army Trostyanets town, in Sumy region, Ukraine, 29 March 2022 (issued 30 March 2022). EFE-EPA/ROMAN PILIPEY
Grenades and the muzzle of a destroyed Russian tank lay on the ground next to the railway station where the Russian forces were stationed, in the recaptured by the Ukrainian army Trostyanets town, in Sumy region, Ukraine, 29 March 2022 (issued 30 March 2022). EFE-EPA/ROMAN PILIPEY