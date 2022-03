General view of one of the panel discussions at the Doha Forum in Doha, Qatar, which concluded on March 27, 2022. EFE/EPA/NOUSHAD THEKKAYIL

The invasion of Ukraine, Europe's need to find new energy suppliers, tackling disinformation and geopolitical instability marked the agenda at the Doha Forum, which concluded in Qatar on Sunday.

Panel discussions on the need to strengthen education in developing countries and measures to mitigate the coronavirus pandemic's impact took on a greater role after discussion on the opening day of the forum focused almost exclusively on the crisis in Ukraine.