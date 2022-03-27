Ukrainians have placed sandbags around various monuments and buildings in Kyiv and elsewhere to protect them against Russian bombardment. EFE/EPA/ROMAN PILIPEY

Ukrainians have placed sandbags around various monuments and buildings in Kyiv and elsewhere to protect them against Russian bombardment. EFE/EPA/SERGEY DOLZHENKO

Ukrainian forces are in control of the situation in the capital of Kyiv but believe that Russia will try once again to break their resistance and take the city after regrouping on Belarusian territory even as the Kremlin is continuing its offensive in southern and eastern Ukraine, especially in the Donbass region, where pro-Russian separatists hold sway.

"Several units were assigned to the Chernobyl area - in the Kyiv region - for their later relocation to Belarus with the objective of restoring their combat capability," the Ukrainian General Staff said Sunday.