Kiev (Ukraine), 01/03/2022.- Hospital corpsmen move the bodies of Ukrainian soldiers who were killed during an overnight Russian shelling, in the hospital morgue in Brovary near Kiev (Kyiv), Ukraine, 01 March 2022.

Kyiv (kiev) (Ukraine), 01/03/2022.- Kateryna holds her five-month-old premature baby Diana in the basement of the Ohmadyt Children's Hospital turned into a shelter in Kiev (Kyiv), Ukraine, 01 March 2022.

Kyiv (kiev) (Ukraine), 01/03/2022.- Young women and a baby stay in Ohmadyt children's hospital basement used as a shelter for protection against airstrikes, in Kyiv (Kiev), Ukraine, 01 March 2022.

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has placed the country’s health system under severe pressure, the World Health Organization said Tuesday.

The war, which entered its 13th day on Tuesday, has already triggered the fastest growing refugee crisis in Europe since the Second World War, WHO-Europe regional director Hans Kluge told a press conference.