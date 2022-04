epa09875008 European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell gives a statement at the start of a meeting of NATO foreign ministers at NATO headquarters in Brussels, Belgium, 07 April 2022. NATO foreign ministers are meeting to discuss how to bolster their support to Ukraine, including by supplying weapons to the conflict-torn country, without being drawn into a wider war with Russia. EPA-EFE/STEPHANIE LECOCQ

Residents look at destroyed Russian military machinery on the street, in Bucha, the town which was retaken by the Ukrainian army, northwest of Kyiv, Ukraine, 06 April 2022. EPA-EFE/ROMAN PILIPEY

epa09875010 European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell gives a statement at the start of a meeting of NATO foreign ministers at NATO headquarters in Brussels, Belgium, 07 April 2022. NATO foreign ministers are meeting to discuss how to bolster their support to Ukraine, including by supplying weapons to the conflict-torn country, without being drawn into a wider war with Russia. EPA-EFE/STEPHANIE LECOCQ

Ukraine needs "less applauses and more arms" and Russia needs more international pressure and isolation, the European Union’s High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Josep Borrell, said Thursday.

“(Ukrainian President Volodymyr) Zelenskyy has a lot of support, but what he really needs is more arms. Less applauses and more arms," said Borrell upon arrival at a foreign ministerial summit at NATO.