A Ukrainian worker welds a portable wood-burning stove for use in the apartment if the gas and electricity are turned off during fights between Russian and Ukrainian troops in Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine, 10 March 2022. EPA-EFE/STANISLAV KOZLIUK

Ukraine has repaired one of the three previously disconnected power lines linking the Zaporizhzhya nuclear plant to the electricity grid, the United Nations atomic watchdog said, days after the Russian forces took it under their control.

The facility has four high voltage (750 kV) external power lines plus one on standby. It had lost connection to three of them after the Russian forces took control of one of the largest nuclear power plants in the world located in southeastern Ukraine on Mar.4.EFE