Ukrainian lawmakers on Thursday approved a law aimed at reintegrating eastern regions of the country currently under the control of pro-Russian insurgents.

The legislation, which recognizes Ukraine's right to recuperate full sovereignty over the regions of Luhansk and Donetsk, collectively known as the Donbass, from the pro-Moscow rebels who have declared autonomous republics there, was passed by 280 of the 450 lawmakers.