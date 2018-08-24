Ukraine's president said his nation was not only defending itself from Russian aggression but also Europe as a whole as he gave a speech during a military parade to mark the 27th anniversary of Ukrainian independence Friday.

Petro Poroshenko said the Ukrainian army was one of the best in the world and highlighted its role reinforcing Nato's eastern frontier with Russia, a region that for the last four years has been a bloody theater of conflict between pro-Moscow insurgents and Ukraine's armed forces.