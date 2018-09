Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko (C) speaks to lawmakers at the Parliament, in Kiev, Ukraine, 20 September 2018. EPA-EFE/STEPAN FRANKO

Ukraine's president on Thursday said he would petition the United Nations to send an international peace-keeping mission to conflict-ridden east Ukraine.

Petro Poroshenko addressed lawmakers at the Parliament in Kiev.