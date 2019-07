File photo of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, who said this Friday that as a gesture of good will he would free Russian-Ukrainian journalist Kirill Vyshinskiy in exchange for the simultaneous release by Russia of imprisoned Ukrainian filmmaker Oleg Sentsov. EFE-EPA/Ludovic Marin/EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said Friday that as a gesture of good will he would free Russian-Ukrainian journalist Kirill Vyshinskiy in exchange for the simultaneous release by Russia of imprisoned Ukrainian filmmaker Oleg Sentsov.

"If we are talking about good will and would like this to take place soon, we are ready to exchange Vyshinskiy...we are ready to exchange him for Sentsov, but he is not a bargaining chip," the president told reporters.