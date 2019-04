Acting Ukrainian President and Presidential candidate Petro Poroshenko speaks to journalists after undergoing a drugs and alcohol test at the Olympiyskyi stadium in Kiev, Ukraine, Apr. 5,2019. EPA-EFE/SERGEY DOLZHENKO

Ukrainian comedian and Presidential candidate Volodymyr Zelenskiy (R) visits a medical center to undergo a drugs and alcohol test, ahead of the second round of a presidential election, in Kiev, Ukraine, Apr. 5, 2019. EPA-EFE/ZOYA SHU

The Ukrainian presidential campaign has heated up as the two leading candidates took part in televised drug and alcohol tests on Friday as they prepared for the second round of elections.

Comedian and favorite to win, Volodymyr Zelensky, won with just over 30 percent of the votes at the first ballot held on Mar. 31, but the campaign this week took a turn when he challenged incumbent Petro Poroshenko to take part in the tests.