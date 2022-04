Kharkiv (Ukraine), 10/04/2022.- An elderly man sits in the basement of his building which is used as a bomb shelter during shelling in Kharkiv, Ukraine, 10 April 2022. EFE/EPA/VASILIY ZHLOBSKY

Ukraine said Sunday that Russia has launched its "final" offensive against the Donbass region, in eastern Ukraine.

According to Ukrainian sources, Russian troops are trying to break through Ukrainian lines so as to envelop the defending forces, moving from Kharhiv in the north, the devastated port city of Mariupol in the south and the Lugansk region in eastern Donbass.