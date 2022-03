Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy addressed the Israeli Parliament in Jeruselam on March 20, 2022, viewed here on a big screen on Habima Square in Tel Aviv. EFE/EPA/ABIR SULTAN

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Sunday invoked the tragedy of the Holocaust in World War II in an appeal to Israel for more support to stop the Russian invasion of his country.

In a speech to the Israeli Parliament, Zelenskyy compared the Russian assault to the so-called "Final Solution" - the Nazi plan to exterminate the Jewish people during WWII.