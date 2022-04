Ukrainian servicemen walk near the Teteriv village not far from Kyiv (Kiev), Ukraine, 31 March 2022. EFE-EPA/STR

Valentyn Vasylenko (83) walks near his damaged home the Teteriv village not far from Kyiv (Kiev), Ukraine, 31 March 2022. EFE-EPA/STR

The Ukrainian defense ministry Friday alleged that Belarus had allowed Russia to accumulate missile systems on its soil for a planned attack from that side of the border.

Deputy Defence Minister Hanna Maliar said the Russian forces were encroaching on the Kharkiv region and had not abandoned their plan to capture Donetsk and Luhansk regions.