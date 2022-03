The 4th block of Chernobyl Nuclear power plant under the new Safe Confinement covering in Chernobyl, Ukraine, 15 April 2021 (Reissued 24 February 2022). EPA-EFE/FILE/OLEG PETRASYUK

New Safe Confinement covering the 4th block of Chernobyl Nuclear power plant in Chernobyl, Ukraine, 15 April 2021 (Reissued 24 February 2022). EPA-EFE/FILE/OLEG PETRASYUK

Russian troops have destroyed a laboratory that helped manage radioactive waste at the Chernobyl nuclear power plant, the Ukrainian state agency for the Chernobyl exclusion zone has said.

The Russian army seized control of the decommissioned Chernobyl atomic plant at the beginning of the invasion of Ukraine on Feb.24.