Bishop Pavlo Honcharuk at the bishop's house in the Roman Catholic Diocese of Kharkiv-Zaporizhzhia in Kharkiv, Ukraine, 21 March 2022. EFE-EPA/Andrzej Lange POLAND OUT

Russian forces that have invaded Ukraine only have ammunition and food for “no more than three days,” the Ukrainian defense ministry said Tuesday, on the 27th day of the invasion.

“According to the available information, Russian occupation forces operating on the territory of Ukraine have ammunition and food supplies for no more than three days. Similar is the situation with fuel, which is replenished by transporting tankers,” the ministry said in a post on its Facebook account.