People clean debris next to a house destroyed during the Russian invasion, in Boromlia village, at Trostyanets district which was recaptured by the Ukrainian army, in Sumy region, Ukraine, 30 March 2022. EFE-EPA/ROMAN PILIPEY

A car drives past destroyed Russian military vehicles, next to the railway station where the Russian forces were stationed, in recaptured by the Ukrainian army Trostyanets town, in Sumy region, Ukraine, 29 March 2022 (issued 30 March 2022). EFE-EPA/ROMAN PILIPEY

The Russian army is withdrawing from its positions in the besieged city of Sumy in northeastern Ukraine, the head of the regional military administration said Monday.

Russian troops began to "actively" withdraw from the city hours ago, Dmytro Zhyvytskyi said on Telegram.