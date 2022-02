A handout photo made available by the Ukrainian Interior Ministry's press service shows the aftermath of an explosion in the premises of a military unit building in Kiev (Kyiv), Ukraine, 24 February 2022. EPA-EFE/Interior Ministry press service HANDOUT HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

Russian people watch a special televised address by Russian President Vladimir Putin about authorising a special military operation in the Ukrainian Donbass region in Moscow, Russia, 24 February 2022. EPA-EFE/SERGEI ILNITSKY

People gather around debris of an unidentified object in the aftermath of an explosion in Kiev, Ukraine, 24 February 2022. EPA-EFE/MIKHAIL PALINCHAK

Kiev (Ukraine), 24/02/2022.- A traffic jam in Kiev (Kyiv), Ukraine, 24 February 2022. Russian troops entered Ukraine while the country's President Volodymyr Zelensky addressed the nation to announce the imposition of martial law. (Rusia, Ucrania) EFE/EPA/SERGEY DOLZHENKO

Kyiv has severed diplomatic ties with Moscow, the Ukrainian president said Thursday, after Russia launched an invasion of eastern Ukraine.

Volodomyr Zelenskyy, who added that authorities were already distributing weapons “to all those who wish, to all those who are able to defend” the country, said Ukraine “will not give up its freedom, whatever Moscow thinks.”