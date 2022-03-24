Almost a month after it invaded Ukraine with tens of thousands of troops, Russia still does not control any of the country's big cities that it thought it could seize rapidly, and the war front has stabilized in the face of ferocious resistance by the Ukrainian armed forces.

"Over the past day the location of the adversary and the character of his actions ... did not change significantly," the adviser to the Ukrainian presidency, Oleksii Arestovich, said by way of confirming the minimal advances of Russian forces.