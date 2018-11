A handout picture made available by the Ukrainian Navy Press Service / UPG on Sep 9, 2014 shows ships taking part in joint three-day 'Sea Breeze 2014' international navy exercises in the Black Sea off Odessa, Ukraine, Sep 9, 2014. EPA-EFE FILE/DEFENCE MINISTRY PRESS SERVICE / UPG / HANDOUT

Ukraine has put its armed forces on alert after a surge in tensions with Russia over an incident involving vessels from the two countries off Crimea, the Ukrainian Defense Ministry said on Monday.

"Following the decision of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine concerning the implementation of the martial law, the Chief of General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has ordered to place the AFU units on full alert," the ministry said in a statement.