Members of Ukrainian Kalush Orchestra, who won the last edition of the Eurovision Song Contest, with the song "Stefania", at a press conference in Lviv on May 17. EFE-EPA/FILE/MYKOLA TYS

Ukrainian band Kalush Orchestra, which won this year’s edition of the Eurovision Song Contest, have sold their trophy for $900,000 to raise funds for drones to power their country in defending the Russian invasion.

The group announced on its Facebook page that it had sold the iconic glass microphone in an online auction. EFE