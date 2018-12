Ukrainian reservists evacuate a mock- injured man from a tank, during their training on the Desna shooting range in Chernihiv region about 120 km from capital Kiev, Ukraine, 19 December 2018. EPA/SERGEY DOLZHENKO

Ukrainian reservists operate an anti-aircraft duplex gun, during their training on the Desna shooting range in Chernihiv region about 120 km from capital Kiev, Ukraine, 19 December 2018. EPA/SERGEY DOLZHENKO

Ukrainian reservists take part in their training on the Desna shooting range in Chernihiv region about 120 km from capital Kiev, Ukraine, 19 December 2018. EPA/SERGEY DOLZHENKO

A soldier in action as Ukrainian reservists take part in their training on the Desna shooting range in Chernihiv region about 120 km from capital Kiev, Ukraine, 19 December 2018. EPA/SERGEY DOLZHENKO

Ukrainian military reservists were on Wednesday undergoing grueling exercises in the north of the country as part of a 20-day training period, an epa-efe photojournalist reported.

Over 1,000 troops took to the Desna shooting range in the region of Chernihiv for large-scale exercises that involved scaling ropes suspended over fire, evacuating an injured comrade from a tank and operating various weapons and military vehicles.