The Metropolitan Epifaniy, new-elected head of the united local Ukrainian Orthodox Church leads the first Liturgy pray service at the St. Mikhaill Cathedral, in downtown Kiev, Ukraine, Dec. 16, 2018. EPA-EFE/SERGEY DOLZHENKO

The newly-elected head of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church led a liturgy at the iconic, golden-domed St. Michael's Cathedral in central Kiev Sunday for the first time since the church ended its 332-year-old relationship with Russia's Orthodox authority in a move steeped in politics.

The 39-year-old Metropolitan Epifaniy (Serhiy Dumenko) was chosen to lead the local Ukrainian church following a historic synod Saturday, which went ahead after the Ecumenical Patriarchate of Constantinople, the spiritual head of all Orthodox Christians, recognized the independence of Ukrainian Orthodoxy, a decision that riled the Moscow-based Russian Orthodox Church and prompted it to cut ties with Constantinople.